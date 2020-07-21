Global  
 

Kanye West Suggests Wife Kim Kardashian Slept With Meek Mill, Calls Kris Jenner A White Supremacist
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 03:50s - Published
Kanye West Suggests Wife Kim Kardashian Slept With Meek Mill, Calls Kris Jenner A White Supremacist

Kanye West Suggests Wife Kim Kardashian Slept With Meek Mill, Calls Kris Jenner A White Supremacist

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Kanye West Reveals This Celebrity Just Visited Him After His Viral Twitter Rant

Kanye West has returned to Twitter after going viral for tweeting a series of thoughts about his wife...
Just Jared - Published

Kanye West calls Kris Jenner 'Kris Jong Un,' accuses wife, mother-in-law of 'white supremacy'

Rapper Kanye West went on his second Twitter rampage of the week on Wednesday, likening his...
National Post - Published


FIGO_JNR10

MR_CLIFFORD_YO😎 RT @HipHopDX: Kanye West suggests wife Kim Kardashian slept with Meek Mill, calls Kris Jenner a white supremacist https://t.co/2Zyfoasu8d… 13 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Kanye West Suggests Wife Kim Kardashian Slept With Meek Mill, Calls Kris Jenner A White Supremacist https://t.co/ZimAGOc4Dp #music #feedly 1 hour ago

popomagazine

popomagazine Meekmilll dragged into Kanye's Drama,The 43 year old rapper has been trending of late and his recent tweet suggests… https://t.co/7fUzQey7x3 3 hours ago

Music_Media_Hub

Music Media Hub Kanye West Suggests Wife Kim Kardashian Slept With Meek Mill, Calls Kris Jenner A White Supremacist… https://t.co/iB3kXu6CYL 3 hours ago

NewsToter

NewsToter.com RT @NewsToter: Celebrity: #KanyeWest Suggests Wife #KimKardashian Slept With #MeekMill, Calls #KrisJenner A White Supremacist https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

ChristianNewYen

Chris New Yen Kanye West Suggests Wife Kim Kardashian Slept With Meek Mill, Calls Kris Jenner A White Supremacist | HipHopDX https://t.co/W9PKQVzCvK 4 hours ago

theonlyjaluo

♂️ The Only Jaluo This cannot be a coincidence what's wrong with this family Kanye West Suggests Wife Kim Kardashian Slept With Meek… https://t.co/ZNVYQHRocF 5 hours ago

NewsToter

NewsToter.com Celebrity: #KanyeWest Suggests Wife #KimKardashian Slept With #MeekMill, Calls #KrisJenner A White Supremacist https://t.co/7QhCLQ5cNI 6 hours ago


Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers [Video]

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Kardashian has been married to Kanye West for six years. West has been in the spotlight recently following bizarre behavior, including..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Kanye Divorce Rumors [Video]

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Kanye Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian breaks her silence amid Kanye West Twitter rants. Plus - Kanye tweets about divorce and slams Kris Jenner some more.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:58Published
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder [Video]

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian West has spoken for the first time about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder after he shared a string of concerning tweets.She said her husband’s words “sometimes do not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published