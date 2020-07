2 MGM properties dropped from culinary union suit

The culinary union has dropped 2 MGM resort properties from its lawsuit accusing companies of skimping on COVID-19 protective measures.

Legal proceedings against the Bellagio and the Signature Condominiums towers have been dropped and expedited arbitration over safety requirements has started.

A culinary union executive is calling the move a victory.

On Tuesday, MGM Resorts called the court filing frivolous.