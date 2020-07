Slack Files EU Complaint Against Microsoft, Citing Bad Business Practices Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Slack Files EU Complaint Against Microsoft, Citing Bad Business Practices Slack has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Microsoft after alleging that the tech giant participates in misleading business practices tied to its pricing of Microsoft Teams. 0

