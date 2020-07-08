Study: How many hot dogs can we eat? Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago Study: How many hot dogs can we eat? It's national hot dog day. You might have seen competitive eaters scarf down dozens of hot dogs, but have you ever wondered what the physical limit is for eating hot dogs in 10 minutes? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kentsis Research Group Weekly KRG silly JC: A comparative study of the use of visual communicative signals in interaction between dogs and… https://t.co/c9K5O8JPZr 54 minutes ago SCAN_Monitor 🇸🇪A090.) Already as a child she was a great animal lover and spent a lot of time trying to help the city's many hom… https://t.co/ty9eIP1tC3 1 day ago Kathleen Couillard "In a new study, a researcher calculates that a human could theoretically devour 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes—a rate o… https://t.co/aWz6F2S9Tu 1 day ago swissbusiness How many hot dogs can a human possibly eat? Science finally has an answer https://t.co/mvgUXzk2Iv 1 day ago Science News 2019 How Many Hot Dogs Can One Person Eat? Science May Finally Have The Answer https://t.co/1EB6VNiEt3 #science 3 days ago Feldman Lab @ WUSTL RT @EricTopol: While many study pandemic curves, others study the maximum hot dogs a human can eat curve :-) https://t.co/lYAXJaPhpQ by @js… 3 days ago Bruce Y. Lee RT @ForbesScience: This study used data from Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest to figure out how many hot dogs a human will be able to… 3 days ago Kimberley Oxley 2020 study reveals many assumptions about dog bite risks are false — 🐶 Breed is not a good predictor 🐶 Bites occur… https://t.co/Ybdanhk4Oi 3 days ago