Study: How many hot dogs can we eat?

James Smoliga from High Point University analyzed 39 years of hot dog-eating at the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest to find just how many meat tubes a human should be able to consume in..
When it comes to playing a game of fetch, many dogs are naturals. But researchers report that the remarkable ability to interpret human social communicative cues that enables a dog to go for a ball and..
Following the Nagaland govt's order to ban trading of dogs and also the sale of both 'cooked and uncooked' dog-meat, a hot debate has come up. While regarded as a welcome move, battle-lines were also..