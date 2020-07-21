Global  
 

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities
Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a "law and order" mantra going into the Nov.

3 presidential election.

What is QAnon and where did it come from? What to know about the far-right conspiracy theory

 Twitter has cracked down on thousands of QAnon accounts. Here's a look at where the baseless conspiracy theory comes from and its ties to Trump.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump to send 'surge' of federal agents to US cities

 Officers will be sent to cities including Chicago, Albuquerque and Kansas City to fight crime.
BBC News
Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump [Video]

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump

[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

AP poll: Few Americans back full school reopening

 A new poll finds very few Americans think schools should return to normal operations this fall, even as President Donald Trump insists that's what parents and..
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Threat to Send Federal Forces to More Cities

Readers urge President Trump to use federal resources to fight the coronavirus rather than citizens.
News24.com | US: Growing criticism for Trump's 'abuse of power' in Portland

Constitutional scholars and mayors sound alarms over Trump's threats to send unmarked federal forces...
Trump, Barr to expand anti-crime surge to several US cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce...
Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces [Video]

Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and more than a dozen other mayors have joined Portland in asking the Trump administration to remove federal forces from or stop plans to send them to major American..

Maryland Leaders React To President Trump Suggesting Federal Troops Needed In Baltimore [Video]

Maryland Leaders React To President Trump Suggesting Federal Troops Needed In Baltimore

After President Donald Trump threatened to send federal agents to several U.S. cities, including Baltimore, local leaders are trying to pass laws to prevent those measures.

Local Officials Says Unidentified Federal Agents Detained Portland Protesters Without Probable Cause [Video]

Local Officials Says Unidentified Federal Agents Detained Portland Protesters Without Probable Cause

CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports the Trump administration is planning to send more federal agents to other cities across the U.S.

