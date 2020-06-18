Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News
The streamer is teaming with ‘The Affair’ co-creator Sarah Treem to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld's best-selling novel ‘Rodham’ as a scripted drama series.
ABC Teams Up With Lee Daniels for 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Featuring Black Family | THR NewsLee Daniels will exec produce the comedy from 'Big Bang Theory' writer Saladin Patterson, with original series co-creator Neal Marlens and star Fred Savage also attached.
Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ava DuVernay for Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' | THR NewsColin Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for 'Colin in Black & White,' a scripted limited drama that has been picked up straight to series at the streaming giant.
Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR NewsThe eight-episode limited series is based on the Beth Macy book and hails from showrunner Danny Strong and director Barry Levinson.