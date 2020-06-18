Global  
 

Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News

The streamer is teaming with ‘The Affair’ co-creator Sarah Treem to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld's best-selling novel ‘Rodham’ as a scripted drama series.

