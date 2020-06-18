Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News

Hilary Duff told Business Insider that she feels optimistic about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot. Production on the show was halted in January after the show's creator stepped down. In February, Duff requested for the revival to be moved from Disney Plus to Hulu. She wanted the show to include "authentic," non-PG experiences since Lizzie is approaching 30 years old. She told Insider that she's been having conversations with Disney "several times a week" and remains "hopeful.
According to CNN, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has a new 10-episode series called "Taste the Nation." It is streaming on Hulu. In her series, she tries to tackle the questions: "What exactly is American food?" and "..What makes us American?" Lakshmi came to live in the United States from India when she was 4-years-old. She says that there's one simple ingredient that makes American food great, and it is immigration.