Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News

Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News

The streamer is teaming with ‘The Affair’ co-creator Sarah Treem to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld's best-selling novel ‘Rodham’ as a scripted drama series.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hulu Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media

Hillary Duff Wants A 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot [Video]

Hillary Duff Wants A 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Hilary Duff told Business Insider that she feels optimistic about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot. Production on the show was halted in January after the show's creator stepped down. In February, Duff requested for the revival to be moved from Disney Plus to Hulu. She wanted the show to include "authentic," non-PG experiences since Lizzie is approaching 30 years old. She told Insider that she's been having conversations with Disney "several times a week" and remains "hopeful.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Elle Fanning signs on to return as Empress Catherine [Video]

Elle Fanning signs on to return as Empress Catherine

Elle Fanning has signed on to reprise her role as Empress Catherine for the second season of Hulu streaming hit The Great.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Padma Lakshmi: There's 1 Ingredient That Makes American Food Tasty [Video]

Padma Lakshmi: There's 1 Ingredient That Makes American Food Tasty

According to CNN, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has a new 10-episode series called "Taste the Nation." It is streaming on Hulu. In her series, she tries to tackle the questions: "What exactly is American food?" and "..What makes us American?" Lakshmi came to live in the United States from India when she was 4-years-old. She says that there's one simple ingredient that makes American food great, and it is immigration.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Sarah Treem Sarah Treem American playwright, writer, producer


Curtis Sittenfeld Curtis Sittenfeld American novelist


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

ABC Teams Up With Lee Daniels for 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Featuring Black Family | THR News [Video]

ABC Teams Up With Lee Daniels for 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Featuring Black Family | THR News

Lee Daniels will exec produce the comedy from 'Big Bang Theory' writer Saladin Patterson, with original series co-creator Neal Marlens and star Fred Savage also attached.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:21Published
Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ava DuVernay for Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' | THR News [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ava DuVernay for Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' | THR News

Colin Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for 'Colin in Black & White,' a scripted limited drama that has been picked up straight to series at the streaming giant.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:35Published
Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News [Video]

Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News

The eight-episode limited series is based on the Beth Macy book and hails from showrunner Danny Strong and director Barry Levinson.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:14Published