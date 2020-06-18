Hulu Teams With Sarah Treem to Adapt ‘Rodham’ Novel as Hulu Scripted Drama Series | THR News

Padma Lakshmi: There's 1 Ingredient That Makes American Food Tasty



According to CNN, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has a new 10-episode series called "Taste the Nation." It is streaming on Hulu. In her series, she tries to tackle the questions: "What exactly is American food?" and "..What makes us American?" Lakshmi came to live in the United States from India when she was 4-years-old. She says that there's one simple ingredient that makes American food great, and it is immigration.

