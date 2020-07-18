Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KSP Cover Cruiser
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
KSP Cover Cruiser
story at 5p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

There's a cover-up at state police....but it's on purpose and for a good cause....it's called the 'cover the cruiser' campaign to benefit special olympics kentucky.

During the last week of july, k-s-p posts across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations.

That includes places like gas stations and grocery stores... where people can cover the cruisers with custom special olympics kentucky stickers.

For a minimum donation of one dollar... which goes directly to special olympics kentucky...you can buy the stickers at the designated locations and then place them on the troopers cruiser.

We've posted those details on our website...click on the story at wtvq dot com.

By the way...the trooper in that picture is state police commissioner rodney brewer with his beautiful granddaughter, addison.

When you house




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Washington officer fatally shot by partner in ‘tragic crossfire’ during attack on cops, investigation reveals

A Washington officer who was shot in the head after an armed suspect began firing into a police...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVER THE CRUISER [Video]

COVER THE CRUISER

COVER THE CRUISER

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
LAPD Cruiser Slams Into Pole Outside Fairfax Fatburger [Video]

LAPD Cruiser Slams Into Pole Outside Fairfax Fatburger

No officers were seriously hurt after a Los Angeles police patrol SUV crashed into a pole outside a Fatburger eatery in the Fairfax District Sunday night.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:11Published
Mercer County shooting investigation cruiser dashcam footage [Video]

Mercer County shooting investigation cruiser dashcam footage

Mercer County shooting investigation cruiser dashcam footage.

Credit: WFFTPublished