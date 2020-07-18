KSP Cover Cruiser

There's a cover-up at state police....but it's on purpose and for a good cause....it's called the 'cover the cruiser' campaign to benefit special olympics kentucky.

During the last week of july, k-s-p posts across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations.

That includes places like gas stations and grocery stores... where people can cover the cruisers with custom special olympics kentucky stickers.

For a minimum donation of one dollar... which goes directly to special olympics kentucky...you can buy the stickers at the designated locations and then place them on the troopers cruiser.

We've posted those details on our website...click on the story at wtvq dot com.

By the way...the trooper in that picture is state police commissioner rodney brewer with his beautiful granddaughter, addison.

