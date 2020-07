The importance of mental health while going back to work

THE PANDEMIC HASBEEN A LOT FOREVERYONE..AND NOW MORE THANEVER IT CAN BEDIFFICULT TO MANAGETHE PRESSURE..TODAY... A PANELTACKLED THE MENTALHEALTH ISSUESPEOPLE ARE FACINGAS THEY RETURN TOWORK ....JENNA CALLARIHIGHLIGHTS THE HELPTHAT IS AVAILABLE..

ASWE CONTINUE TOREBOUND BUFFALO..SUPERS:ISOLATION.

SHAME.FEAR.THESE AREN'T JUSTEMOTIONS..

THEY'RESOME OF THE BIGGESTCHALLENGES FORTHOSE WITH MENTALHEALTH ILLNESSES..ESPECIALLY DURINGTHESE TRYING TIMES.GULSAM SILLUZIO: "WEKNEW WHERE OURKIDS WERE GONNA BE,WE KNEW WHAT OURDAY TO DAY WASGONNA LOOK LIKE, ANDEVERYTHING KIND OFCHANGED."IT'S A TOPIC THAT'SMORE IMPORTANT NOWTHAN EVER.

PEOPLEARE STARTING TOHEAD BACK TO WORK..BUT SOME ARESCARED.LISA COPPOLA:"EMPLOYERS CAN DOTHEIR TEAMS SUCH AGREAT SERVICE BYBEING VERY CLEARTHAT EVERYBODY'SHEALTH AND THEPUBLIC HEALTH ISPARAMOUNT RIGHTNOW."WHICH IS WHY THERE'SA NUMBER OF THINGSEMPLOYERS CAN DOLIKE HAVING PPEEQUIPMENT, EXTRAHAND SANITIZER,SOCIAL DISTANCINGMEASURES LIKEBARRIERS ORMARKERS, AND ATRAVEL POLICY.ERIC GALDYS: "ITHELPS EASE THE MINDOF THE EMPLOYEE TOENSURE THATEMPLOYERS AREDOING THEIR PART TOTHE BEST OF THEIRABILITY, PROVIDE ASAFE ENVIRONMENTFOR THOSEEMPLOYEESRETURNING."BECAUSE NAVIGATINGTHIS NEW NORMAL ISALREADY STRESSFULENOUGH.

IF YOU'REHEADING BACK TOWORK, HORIZONHEALTH SERVICESENCOURAGES YOU TOTO TAKE CARE OFYOURSELF..

TAKE AWALK, TAKE A BREAK,AND MOSTIMPORTANTLY, TALK TOYOUR BOSS.ERIC: "IT'S BETTER TOHAVE YOUR EMPLOYERKNOW YOU'RE GOINGTHROUGH SOMETHINGSO THAT THEY CANUNDERSTAND ANDHELP YOU THE BESTTHEY CAN."GULSAM SILLUZIO: "IFYOU'RE HOLDING IT INAND YOU FEEL LIKEYOU'RE THE ONLY ONEAND YOU'RE KEEPINGIT TO YOURSELF, IT'SGONNA FEEL SO MUCHMORE OVERWHELMINGTHAN IF YOU HAVESOMEONE TO TALK TO."ANYONE NEEDING HELPCAN CALL THE NEWYORK STATEEMOTIONAL SUPPORTHELPLINE AT 1-844-863-9314.

OTHER HELPLINENUMBERS ANDRESOURCES AREAVAILABLE WITH THISSTORY ON WKBW DOTCOM.IN BUFFALO, JENNACALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.THE PANDEMIC HASSPURRED A HOMEMAKEOVERREVOLUTION...WITH HUNDREDS AREFLOCKING TO LOCALLUMBERYARDSLOOKING TO PICK UPMATERIALS FORPROJECTS LIKE THISONE..THING IS..

WOODSUPPLIERS SAY THEREHAS BEEN SUCH AGREAT DEMAND...SHELVES AREBECOMING BARREN...THE PANDEMIC HASEYEWITNESS NEWS.