West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England
Man Utd need point for Champions League after West Ham drawManchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
BBC News
Man Utd need point to reach Champions League after draw with West HamManchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:00Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager
David Moyes Scottish professional football coach and former player
Premier League Association football league in England
Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 yearsLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News
Liverpool beat Chelsea in cracker before receiving Premier League trophyLiverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News
West Bromwich Albion promoted to Premier League after 2-2 draw with QPRWest Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
BBC News
Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England
Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reelingStuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Dom Bess removes Alzarri Jospeh with his second ballDom Bess picks up England's first wicket of the day with only his second ball, as Alzarri Joseph is caught at short leg for 32 in the second Test against West..
BBC News
