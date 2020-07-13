Global  
 

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

Man Utd need point for Champions League after West Ham draw

 Manchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
Man Utd need point to reach Champions League after draw with West Ham

 Manchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer [Video]

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 years

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
Liverpool beat Chelsea in cracker before receiving Premier League trophy

 Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
West Bromwich Albion promoted to Premier League after 2-2 draw with QPR

 West Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford [Video]

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford

Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reeling

 Stuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
England v West Indies: Dom Bess removes Alzarri Jospeh with his second ball

 Dom Bess picks up England's first wicket of the day with only his second ball, as Alzarri Joseph is caught at short leg for 32 in the second Test against West..
