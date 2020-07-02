|
|
|
Oskar Lindblom Signs 3-Year Deal With Flyers After Beating Cancer
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published
The deal is worth $9 million.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has completed radiation treatments...
Seattle Times - Published
|
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers signed Oskar Lindblom to a $9 million, three-year...
Seattle Times - Published
Also reported by •FOX Sports
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|