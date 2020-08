DWYM: Prepaid Funeral Fail Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:08s - Published 2 weeks ago DWYM: Prepaid Funeral Fail IF YOU HAVE RELATIVES GETTING ON IN YEARS.... THEY MAY BE CONSIDERING PRE-PAYING FOR THEIR FUNERAL.... TO MAKE THINGS EASIER WHEN THEY PASS ON. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this