Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’ Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’ Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly



Megan Fox knew "something" would happen between her and Machine Gun Kelly before they'd even met and when they did meet, she felt she'd found her "twin flame". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:53 Published 6 hours ago