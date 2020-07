Young reimposes Baltimore indoor dining ban, orders everyone age 2+ to wear mask

The changes go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young on Wednesday reimposed a ban on indoor dining at city restaurants and bars.

