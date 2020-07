Spotlight On Police After Funeral Home Shooting Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:50s - Published 8 minutes ago Spotlight On Police After Funeral Home Shooting CBS 2's Steven Graves reports area residents said CPD was tipped off to the possibility of violence at the funeral, but said police didn't do enough to prevent it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Altercation at Utica funeral home



Utica police say multiple people were sent to the hospital after an altercation at T. Revel-Gibson Funeral Services in Utica on Friday, June 12. Credit: WKTV Published on June 18, 2020 George Floyd laid to rest



Hundreds of mourners have braved searing heat to line the funeral procession for George Floyd in Houston. Mr Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked race protests around the world,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on June 10, 2020 George Floyd’s Public Viewing, Funeral, Homegoing Celebration Planned In Houston



Houston-native George Floyd is coming home. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis last Monday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:36 Published on June 2, 2020