Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news

Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news

Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news

Emma Roberts is reportedly "surprised, shocked and happy" to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts reportedly pregnant with Garrett Hedlund's baby [Video]

Emma Roberts reportedly pregnant with Garrett Hedlund's baby

Actress Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts reportedly expecting first child [Video]

Emma Roberts reportedly expecting first child

Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, although the couple are yet to confirm the rumours.

