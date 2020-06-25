|
|
|
Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Emma Roberts 'surprised and happy' amid pregnancy news
Emma Roberts is reportedly "surprised, shocked and happy" to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Emma Roberts reportedly expecting first child
Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, although the couple are yet to confirm the rumours.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:44Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Actress Emma Roberts and actor Garrett Hedlund are soon going to welcome their first child together,...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|