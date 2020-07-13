Global  
 

Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead Last Week Near Base Believed To Have Drowned
A preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death of Pvt.

Mejhor Morta, 26, to be consistent with a drowning, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.

