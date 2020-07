A recent report found that 12 million Americans are at risk of not receiving their economic impact payment because they don't normally file tax returns or receive federal benefits.

Thousands of Marylanders could be missing out on stimulus payments

IN WASHINGTON, WHILE THEREDEBATE OVER THE AMOUNT OF THENEXT STIMULUS CHECK..

AND WHOWILL BE ELIGIBLE..

COUNTLESSPEOPLE ARE STILL WAITING ONTHEIR FIRST PAYMENT.

WMA━2NEWS MALLORY SOFASTAII TELLUS ABOUT THE STATEWIDE PUSH TOGET PEOPLE THEIR MONEY..

ASMARYLAND REBOUNDS.THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT HASNSAID HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE STILLOWED ECONOMIC IMPACTPAYMENTS..

BUT A RECENT REPORTESTIMATES 12 MILLION PEOPLE..INCLUDING 14━ THOUSANDMARYLANDERS WHO ARE ELIGIBLEAND POTENTIALLY MISSING OUT OSOME MUC━ NEEDED MONEY.

FORMANY IT WAS INSTANT MONEYTHE BANK OTHERS..

A CHECK INTHE MAIL THEN MILLIONSRECEIVED THESE DEBIT CARDS..BUT FOR THOSE WHO DON'T FILETAXES..

AND DON'T RECEIVEFEDERAL BENEFITS... MANY ARESTILL WAITING.

Karen Straughn,director of the mediationunit, Maryland Office of theAttorney General: 1:58 thesepeople may not have theinternet, they may not havedirect deposit and there maybe other things that preventthem from getting thesebenefits 2:04 THE MARYLANDOFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERALSENT OUT THIS ALERT REMINDINGTHOSE WHO DIDNRECEIVE THEIR PAYMENTS TOPROVIDE INFORMATION TO THE IRSTO GET THEIR FUNDS KS:2:5━3:02 itbecause generally these arethe people who need it themost and theyreached because of thesefactors MISSING INFORMATION ISWHAT'S DELAYING THEIR PAYMENT.MEANWHILE..

MORE COMPLEXISSUES ARE AFFECTING OTHERSDonald Waynick: :22 my taxlady she typed in the wrongzip code on my taxes2019:05 ERROR MESSAGES ORINCORRECT INFORMATION COMBINEDWITH EMPTY IRS OFFICES AREHOLDING UP CRITICAL FUNDS 1:━ 1:17 SOT Hanna BrandowÃHasNo Update on Stimulus Payment1:43“I found this like ninestep guide of how to get ahuman on the phone and theIRS.

I did it twice and hit adead end” WEFROM RECIPIENTS WHO THREW OUTTHEIR DEBIT CARDS BECAUSE THEYTHOUGHT IT WAS A SCAM THE IRSSAID THE CARDS ARE ISSUED BYMETA BANK AND COME IN A PLAINENVELOPE FROM MONEY NETWORKCARDHOLDER SERVICES.

RECENTLYTHE TREASURY SENT ANOTHERLETTER URGING PEOPLE TOACTIVATE THE CARDS.

IT'S MONEYAT YOUR FINGERTIPS TO HELP YOUREBOUND FROM THE PANDEMIC.

YOUHAVE UNTIL OCTOBER 15TH TO FILLOUT THE NO━ FILER TOOL ON THEIRS WEBSITE TO LET THE AGENCYKNOW WHERE TO SEND YOURPAYMENT.

AND IF YOU THINK YOUTHREW OUT YOUR DEBIT CARD..

WEHAVE INFORMATION ON OUR WEBSIT