Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charles Evers passes away at age 97
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Charles Evers passes away at age 97

Charles Evers passes away at age 97

A brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers and a longtime figure in Mississippi state politics has passed away today.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Or down vote.- - a brother of slain civil rights- leader medgar evers and a - longtime figure in mississippi- state politics passed away- today.- charles ever died at the age of- 97 in brandon this morning.

A - coronoer says he died of natura- - - - causes.

Younger brother medgar- evers was a mississipi naacp- leader who was assassinated - outside his home in jackson in- 1963.

- charles evers became the first- black candidate to win a mayor'- race in mississippi in 1969.- later he ran for governor in- 1971- and for the u.s. senate in- 1978.

- - - - he was later a republican and - publicly supported- barack




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Civil rights icon Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at the age of 97

Charles Evers, brother of civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at the age of 97. He was...
USATODAY.com - Published

Charles Evers: The civil rights activist's life and career in pictures

Charles Evers, brother to fellow civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at age 97.  
USATODAY.com - Published

Pro-life activist Virginia Evers, inventor of the ‘precious feet’ pin, dies at 99

Pro-life activist Virginia Evers, who invented the “precious feet” pin that many pro-life...
Christian Post - Published


Tweets about this