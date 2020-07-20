Global  
 

Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is "not planning to divorce" Kanye West despite his recent Twitter rants against her, because she vowed to be "there for him" through everything.

