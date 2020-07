Tom Ridge Weights In On Federal Troops In American Cities Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:02s - Published 6 minutes ago Tom Ridge Weights In On Federal Troops In American Cities The nation's first secretary of homeland security, former Pa. Gov. Tom Ridge, says he'd likely resign rather than use DHS forces in cities, KDKA's Jon Delano reports. 0

