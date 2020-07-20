Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities.

CNN reports Trump is due to announce the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative during afternoon remarks from the White House.

The Operation Legend initiative uses federal law enforcement officers from the US Marshals Service, and the FBI, DEA, and ATF to combat violent crime.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump 'comfortable' with son and grandchildren back in school [Video]

Trump 'comfortable' with son and grandchildren back in school

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Biden says 'racists' have sought the U.S. presidency before but Trump is first one elected

 Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of spreading 'racist' division in blaming China for coronavirus, which he said hurts Asian immigrants.
USATODAY.com
Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods [Video]

Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods

Over the years, President Donald Trump has railed against China and has promised his trade deal with Beijing would economically benefit hardworking Americans. But behind the scenes, CNN reports Trump-owned properties have continued to contribute to the trade deficit with the country he's so infuriated with. Since September of last year, Trump properties in the US have imported more than eight tons of goods from China.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problem

 President Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
USATODAY.com

United States Marshals Service United States Marshals Service Federal law enforcement agency of the United States


Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Powerful Ohio Republican Is Arrested in $60 Million Corruption Scheme

 The House speaker was connected with a conspiracy to enact a $1.3 billion bailout of an energy company, the F.B.I. said.
NYTimes.com
'White Boy Rick' Released From Prison After 32 Years [Video]

'White Boy Rick' Released From Prison After 32 Years

Richard Wershe Jr., the youngest-ever paid FBI informant has been released from prison after 32 years. According to Newser, 51-year-old Wershe was locked up for drug crimes when he was 17 years old. He was recruited by the FBI as a drug informant when he was just 14- years-old and arrested on a nonviolent offense at 17. Wershe was released by the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday. His lawyer says he will return to Michigan, where he has a support system including a son.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election

 Democrats are pressuring the F.B.I. to address possible election interference from a foreign power and disinformation targeting Congress. Joe Biden will unveil a..
NYTimes.com

Vitamin C by IV and an FBI raid. How hope, rather than proof, sent the antioxidant's sales soaring during COVID-19.

 Vitamin C has become the subject of faith, controversy and even frequent government crackdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Enforcement Administration United States federal law enforcement agency


Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives United States law enforcement organization


White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Watch: White House briefing live

 US President Donald Trump is speaking live with a media briefing from the White House.
SBS

Trump returns to White House podium for second day as Congress remains deadlocked on coronavirus aid package

 President Trump returns to the White House podium for the second day in a row as Congress remains split over what to include in the next coronavirus aid..
USATODAY.com
Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West [Video]

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published
Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion [Video]

Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Wants To Send Federal Law Enforcement Officials To More Cities

President Trump wants to send more federal law enforcement officials to cities to fight violent crime...
NPR - Published

Trump’s actions in Portland mesh with his political message

As President Donald Trump deploys federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and threatens to dispatch more...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump vows to send feds into cities facing violence, as DHS reportedly drafts Chicago deployment plan

President Trump on Monday vowed to send more federal law enforcement personnel to major cities facing...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio Says He'll Fight To Keep Federal Law Enforcement Out Of New York [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Says He'll Fight To Keep Federal Law Enforcement Out Of New York

President Donald Trump says he's sending hundreds of federal law enforcement officers into cities to combat alarming increases in crime. The problem is city leaders didn't ask for their help, and Mayor..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published
Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities [Video]

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a "law and order" mantra going into the Nov. 3..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published
Local Officials Says Unidentified Federal Agents Detained Portland Protesters Without Probable Cause [Video]

Local Officials Says Unidentified Federal Agents Detained Portland Protesters Without Probable Cause

CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports the Trump administration is planning to send more federal agents to other cities across the U.S.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published