Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price's new puppy Rolo has died
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Katie Price's new puppy Rolo has died

Katie Price's new puppy Rolo has died

Katie Price's new puppy Rolo has died, just weeks after she bought the pooch for her daughter Princess' 13th birthday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star Katie Price devastated as daughter Princess' new puppy Rolo dies in tragic accident https://t.co/9gXuZjsKuC https://t.co/aYa4hFSmYK 26 minutes ago

Simmone8865

SimSim88 RT @TheSun: Katie Price devastated as new puppy Rolo dies in tragic accident https://t.co/9DE4ORA0HB https://t.co/jo0nt25KdY 55 minutes ago

11Rosie37

Rosie Clearly they need to pay better attention. Katie Price devastated as daughter Princess' new puppy Rolo dies in acci… https://t.co/fh3GV3mMCr 1 hour ago

dailystar

Daily Star Katie Price devastated as daughter Princess' new puppy Rolo dies in tragic accident https://t.co/9gXuZjb9D4 https://t.co/8HwiChOja6 1 hour ago

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine Katie Price 'devastated' as Princess' pet puppy Rolo dies in tragic accident at home https://t.co/0PirVjhxql 1 hour ago

PeterReading13

Peter Reading RT @crissynighting1: Princess Andre says puppy Rolo 'meant everything' as speaks out on dog's death https://t.co/FtSsNpmW2v Too many dogs h… 2 hours ago

MetroUK

Metro RT @Metro_Ents: Katie Price's daughter Princess shared a heartfelt tribute as puppy Rolo died https://t.co/xxKnzj7v6k 2 hours ago

crissynighting1

Christine Nightingal Princess Andre says puppy Rolo 'meant everything' as speaks out on dog's death https://t.co/FtSsNpmW2v Too many dog… https://t.co/uv5Dud8l6I 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Price's son Harvey discharged from hospital [Video]

Katie Price's son Harvey discharged from hospital

Katie Price is "delighted" after her son Harvey was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment in intensive care.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Katie Price's son Harvey is getting better [Video]

Katie Price's son Harvey is getting better

Katie Price's son Harvey is getting better and she is confident she'll be able to take him on holiday soon.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Katie Price's son Harvey could be in intensive care 'for weeks' [Video]

Katie Price's son Harvey could be in intensive care 'for weeks'

Katie Price's son Harvey is still in intensive care and could be for weeks.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published