Gautier K9 officer diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 weeks ago

The Jackson County community is asking for help in any form for Gautier K9 Officer Ben McQuagge.

- due to his diagnosis, mcquagge- and his wife had to - put off renovations as the k-9- officer goes through- cancer treatment.

- sheriff mike ezell, carl king - and john harry david at kingdom- ministeries, along with many- others of the jackson county- community have taken it upon- themselves to help the- mcquagges raise money for the - remodeling of their home as - well lend a helping hand.

- - mike ezell, jackson county- sheriff: "he's just an outstanding person.

You- know, he's a k-9 officer and of- course that always- draws the kids when we take the- to the school and you gotta hav- the right - - - - personality for it and ben's go- it.

I've just seen him time and- time again tlaking with - complete strangers and just - helping.

Like i said, i met ben- when we went on that- - - - project down-- for some - hurricane relief down in panama- city a year or so ago.

And- he was just-- he just-- seemed- like he never slept.

He was up- going.

He was - cooking.

We were fixing.

We wer- doing all sorts of things and - - - - old ben was right there."

You can donate to the mcquagge- project by sending your tax - deductible donations to the - bacot-mcarty foundation or- contact the jackson county- sheriff's office to see how you-