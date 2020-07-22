People See Color in the Workplace — And that’s OK, NBCU’s Brian Norris

When people say that they don't notice color in the workplace, it's simply not true.

But that's fine.

Being identified as a Black man in leadership position in a major media organization and mentoring others, is a good thing, says Brian Norris, SVP of Advertising Sales at NBCUniversal.

Norris, who heads the direct-to-consumer sales efforts at NBCU, says that mentorship is key and he points to his start in the industry at Discovery with the help of the IRTS Foundation.

Today, he serves as Vice Chairman.

The son a a New York City bus drive and registered nurse, he points to the opportunity afforded him by the IRTS organization.

While introductory internships are valuable, people of color need to be mentored and brought to the C-Suite.

Now is the time for companies to be "right side of history," he urges.

This video is part of an ongoing Beet.TV series of interviews with men and and women of color, addressing their personal experiences and hopes for essential change addressing racial inequality.

