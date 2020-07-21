Global  
 

Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Liverpool fans watch fireworks lighting up the night sky outside Anfield as the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years.

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 years

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Champions win thriller before receiving trophy

 Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News

Liverpool beat Chelsea in cracker before receiving Premier League trophy

 Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News

Liverpool fans gather to celebrate Premier League trophy presentation despite club warnings

 Kenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News

Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'

 Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
BBC News
West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Liverpool FC: Players will not appear outside Anfield

 Rumours that Liverpool players would appear with the Premier League trophy are false, police say.
BBC News
Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP SPEAKING AT VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE, MERSEYSIDE POLICE CHIEF CONSTABLE ANDY COOKE ALSO SPEAKING, RECENT FOOTAGE OF ANFIELD

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:32Published

