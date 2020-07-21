Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 yearsLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News
Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Champions win thriller before receiving trophyLiverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News
Liverpool beat Chelsea in cracker before receiving Premier League trophyLiverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News
Liverpool fans gather to celebrate Premier League trophy presentation despite club warningsKenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
BBC News
West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.
Liverpool FC: Players will not appear outside AnfieldRumours that Liverpool players would appear with the Premier League trophy are false, police say.
BBC News
Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:32Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources