Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

