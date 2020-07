Madison County Schools delay opening Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 minutes ago Madison County Schools delay opening The district pushed back the start of the school year until Sept. 3 due to coronavirus cases in Madison County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEWSROOM WITH THE UPDATED PLANS.THE SUPERINTENDENT ISSUED ASTATEMENT TO PARENTS DAY LETTINGTHE KNOW THAT SCHOOL IS NOTGOING TO START UNTIL SEPTEMBER3RD.THIS DECISION WAS BASED ONSEVERAL FACTORS ALL RELATED TOTHE SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES INMADISON COUNTY WHEN STUDENTSRETURN TO CAMPUS THEY WILLALTERNATE BETWEEN IN-CLASSINSTRUCTION AND DISTANT LEARNINGFOR THE FIRST WEEK FOR STUDENTSINVOLVED IN THE SCHOOL LEARNINGOPTION DISTRICT LEADERS SAY THEYARE FULLY PREPARED FOR THE NEEDSOF EACH STUDENT.OUR STUDENTS KINDERGARTENTHROUGH 12TH GRADE AND WE WILLPROVIDE A VIRTUAL LEARNINGPLATFORM FOR ALL OF OURSTUDENTS.THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THERECOULD BE OTHER CHANGES IN THESCHOOL CALENDAR BECAUSE OF THEDELAY THE DEADLINE FOR ENROLLINGIN VIRTUAL LEARNING HAS BEENEXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY, AUGUST14TH IN