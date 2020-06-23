Global  
 

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Movie Clip - I Like To Pretend He Speaks
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Movie Clip - I Like To Pretend He Speaks Plot synopsis: THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers— giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.

Emmy® winners and Oscar® nominees Armando Iannucci (IN THE LOOP, THE DEATH OF STALIN, HBO’S Veep) and Simon Blackwell (IN THE LOOP, HBO’S Succession) lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.

AlexEavers

DONATE AND SIGN PETITIONS RT @simonblackwell: Two years ago, @RosalindEleazar as Agnes Wickfield on the set of The Personal History of David Copperfield. If you’re i… 1 hour ago

leedsfilmfest

Leeds International Film Festival Film events are first up as @OtleyCourthouse arts centre reopens its doors! The Runaways, Knives Out and The Person… https://t.co/pmWcgzaG1g 1 hour ago

Periodic_Drama

Periodic THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD | “I Like To Pretend He Speaks” https://t.co/VEKnvDqcyb https://t.co/qUPoNZ7cmD 2 hours ago

imyerdensity

✨wawa✨ #nw The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 3 hours ago

queerhow

Andrew Wilkie There was no one else in my session of The Personal History of David Copperfield, and exactly two other people were… https://t.co/UeaXkxT0pe 3 hours ago

ayaa1977

Abdullah Y. I watched #ThePersonalHistoryofDavidCopperfield at @muvicinemas. Here's my ★★★★ #reviews on #Letterboxd https://t.co/2SpJmtgtiN 5 hours ago

MoonJinnie27

𖧵 MoonJoon⁷ ⟭⟬ || KTH1 The avengers series, The personal history of David Copperfield and Bring the Soul :) #ExaARMY #ExaBFF @BTS_twt… https://t.co/fQs8CyAu6H 7 hours ago

DAVEEO1978

Daveeo🌹 @ourrachblogs The Personal History of David Copperfield, really great, funny, and refreshing. If you have enjoyed ‘… https://t.co/ARHa7GAu6x 10 hours ago


