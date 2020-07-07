Violence Interrupters Work To Break 'Cycle Of Retaliation' That Leads To Shootings
Chicago’s shootings are fueled by the “cycle of retaliation” according to Chicago’s top cop.
As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, community-based organizations are looking to break that cycle, but they say they need more funding and manpower.
