Violence Interrupters Work To Break 'Cycle Of Retaliation' That Leads To Shootings
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Chicago’s shootings are fueled by the “cycle of retaliation” according to Chicago’s top cop.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, community-based organizations are looking to break that cycle, but they say they need more funding and manpower.

