Prevenge movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:46s - Published 2 weeks ago Prevenge movie Prevenge movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Ruth’s misanthropic unborn baby speaks to her from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood. Starring Alice Lowe, Gemma Whelan, Jo Hartley, Katie Dickie Directed and Written by Alice Lowe 0

