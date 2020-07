James Bond FOR YOUR EYES ONLY movie clip - Bond's chased by assassins

James Bond FOR YOUR EYES ONLY movie clip - Bond's chased by assassins - Bond (Roger Moore) ski’s down the mountain pursued by assassins on motorbikes in FOR YOUR EYES ONLY (1981).

Filmed in Cortina, Italy, the motorbikes’ wheels were fitted with special spike-laden tyres to ensure they could grip the snowy ground while travelling at 50mph.