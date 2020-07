Terrified movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:12s - Published 7 minutes ago Terrified movie Terrified movie - official trailer - Plot synopsis: On an ordinary suburban street in Buenos Aires, voices are heard from kitchen sinks. Bodies are levitating. Evil is here. It is up to a doctor, her colleague, and an ex-cop to get to the bottom of this neighborhood nightmare. Terrified on DVD & Blu-ray September 1, 2020 Starring Maxi Ghione, Norberto Gonzalo, Elvira Onetto, George Lewis Written and Directed by Demián Rugna 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Clingy Dreamers Movie night has never been the same. #horror #HorrorCommunity #scared #scarymovie #omg #popcorn #terrified… https://t.co/VyRPsorw89 11 minutes ago Jon @kimmikillzombie The cockroach scene in the opening of the movie has scarred me. I’m TERRIFIED of cockroaches. No other bugs, just roaches. 24 minutes ago Corn Pop's Gun Moll @ForzaCorrado Now I'm too creeped out to sit down to watch a movie, terrified that the door bell will ring. 49 minutes ago ˗ˏˋ natascha ˎˊ˗ @feelneurotic help that movie terrified the***out of me but i still ended up liking it like the plot 1 hour ago TheWookWhoLived @Jody_Houser That movie absolutely terrified me growing up, I thought Danny Devito was gonna come out of my closet… https://t.co/KoCbDRGUTl 1 hour ago Amy Palmer @Shudder Nothing I’ve seen recently. I’ve only been watching horror for about a year as I saw some of IT when I was… https://t.co/kBLysLSEPz 2 hours ago HollyGTinsel-NOTaBOT🤖 @quigleythepug That’s guaranteed, cuz it’s Tя☭mp & since it already feels like we’re living in a horror movie like… https://t.co/Zep12XLwtw 2 hours ago gee. RT @keileykaiser: For a second when I read Taron Egerton to star in TETRIS I was terrified it was going to be another Emoji Movie situation 2 hours ago