Whitesboro 2020 graduate, Madison Kozyra, is heading to Le Moyne to compete for the Dolphins track-and-field team after a championship-caliber high school career.

Whitesboro's Kozyra to throw at Le Moyne following decorated high school career

The most decorated in our area and the epitome of the word champion.

Kozyra is an eight- time sectional champion thrower - winning four section titles in indoor track and four in outdoor track.

She holds multiple warriors school records - including the shot put for both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Madison qualified for the state track meet this passed indoor season in shot put - and qualified for the state track meet in discus for the outdoor season last spring.

She was a two-year captain for both the indoor and outdoor warriors track teams. kozyra will be majoring in biology at le moyne.