Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands

After testing a new navigation feature for its shopping destination a more prominent position, tech giant Instagram on Friday moved a step ahead with its plans to promote the platform as a place for shopping as it launched the new Instagram Shop. According to The Verge, the Shop is a section in the Instagram application that can be accessed from the Explore menu and is a curated feed of all the items on sale by different merchants on the platform. The redefined Shop is powered by its parent company Facebook's payment gateway - Facebook Pay - for purchases and donations in America.
A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. It read before also getting deleted. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted. Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted. Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals. Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised. Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.
Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to make web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month. Including the US, Canada, and the UK, Mozilla says its VPN is initially also available in Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and that it might expand its availability to more countries later this year. About its launch on Android and Windows, Mozilla says that it will be officially coming to iOS soon.
Tech giant Google has announced a new experiment called Shoploop that brings an interactive shopping experience to consumers. According to Mashable, created by the company's research and development at Area 120, Shoploop is a new shopping platform that shows new products to consumers in the form of short videos. It allows users to watch videos where creators demonstrate and review the products on sale. The General Manager of Shoploop, Lax Poojary, wrote in a blog post that this is to give consumers an actual feel of what they're shopping for without visiting a physical shop. All videos are no more than 90 seconds in length. According to Google, "The experiences on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site." However, the video shopping platform isn't a new idea for the tech company, seeing as it tested showing product recommendations along with their prices under YouTube videos last year. Google said they are starting with products in the beauty category such as makeup, skincare, hair, and nails. The new shopping platform is introduced to provide creators, publishers, and store owners in this industry a platform where they can help consumers shop from their videos. Shoppers can save a product they want to buy later or proceed to check out on the merchant's website. It also provides an option to follow creators and share their content. For now, Shoploop is available only via mobile devices. Google said that it is working on a desktop version, which will be launched soon.