Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands

Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands

Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands.

According to The Verge, the new feature termed as 'Alexa for Apps' launched on July 22 in preview form which will allow only select developers to select the way the software will work.

The new feature can be seen as a move by Amazon to make its voice assistant service more viable against its competitors -- Apple and Google.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon introducing new boxes that can be recycled into cat condos, forts and other creations

 Your next Amazon order might be delivered in a new sustainable box with less packaging that can be recycled into a fort, robot or other creation.
USATODAY.com

10 popular face masks everyone is buying on Amazon

 If you're in need of a mask quickly, check out these highly-rated ones on Amazon, which can be delivered with Prime shipping.
USATODAY.com
Amazon Officially Delays Prime Day [Video]

Amazon Officially Delays Prime Day

Amazon Officially Delays Prime Day

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa Virtual assistant developed by Amazon


Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple Products Carbon-Neutral By 2030 [Video]

Apple Products Carbon-Neutral By 2030

Apple Products Carbon-Neutral By 2030

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Big Tech Has a Big Climate Problem. Now, It’s Being Forced to Clean Up.

 Apple said on Tuesday its devices would produce net-zero emissions by 2030, making it the latest tech giant to ramp up voluntary climate targets.
NYTimes.com

Apple to remove carbon from supply chain, products by 2030

 The company has also been working with suppliers to reduce emissions by using recycled materials, saying its iPhones now use recycled rare earth elements in a..
WorldNews

The Verge The Verge American technology news and media website operated by Vox Media

Instagram launches new Shop section powered by Facebook Pay [Video]

Instagram launches new Shop section powered by Facebook Pay

After testing a new navigation feature for its shopping destination a more prominent position, tech giant Instagram on Friday moved a step ahead with its plans to promote the platform as a place for shopping as it launched the new Instagram Shop. According to The Verge, the Shop is a section in the Instagram application that can be accessed from the Explore menu and is a curated feed of all the items on sale by different merchants on the platform. The redefined Shop is powered by its parent company Facebook's payment gateway - Facebook Pay - for purchases and donations in America.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. It read before also getting deleted. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted. Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted. Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals. Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised. Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android [Video]

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to make web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month. Including the US, Canada, and the UK, Mozilla says its VPN is initially also available in Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and that it might expand its availability to more countries later this year. About its launch on Android and Windows, Mozilla says that it will be officially coming to iOS soon.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Google Google American technology company

Why BigQuery Omni Is A Big Deal For Google Cloud Customers And Partners

 Google’s big bet on Anthos starts to pay off. BigQuery Omni is an early indication of Google’s ambitious plan to bring some of its managed services to hybrid..
WorldNews
Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop [Video]

Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop

Tech giant Google has announced a new experiment called Shoploop that brings an interactive shopping experience to consumers. According to Mashable, created by the company's research and development at Area 120, Shoploop is a new shopping platform that shows new products to consumers in the form of short videos. It allows users to watch videos where creators demonstrate and review the products on sale. The General Manager of Shoploop, Lax Poojary, wrote in a blog post that this is to give consumers an actual feel of what they're shopping for without visiting a physical shop. All videos are no more than 90 seconds in length. According to Google, "The experiences on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site." However, the video shopping platform isn't a new idea for the tech company, seeing as it tested showing product recommendations along with their prices under YouTube videos last year. Google said they are starting with products in the beauty category such as makeup, skincare, hair, and nails. The new shopping platform is introduced to provide creators, publishers, and store owners in this industry a platform where they can help consumers shop from their videos. Shoppers can save a product they want to buy later or proceed to check out on the merchant's website. It also provides an option to follow creators and share their content. For now, Shoploop is available only via mobile devices. Google said that it is working on a desktop version, which will be launched soon.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alexa will soon be able to launch Android and iOS apps using voice commands

Alexa will soon be able to launch Android and iOS apps using voice commands Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Amazon is working on a new feature for its Alexa voice...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •engadget


Amazon's New 'Alexa for Apps' Feature Lets iPhone Users Ask Alexa to Launch Apps

Amazon's Alexa assistant will soon be able to open Android and iOS apps using voice commands, thanks...
MacRumours.com - Published


Tweets about this

easyjanjansen

@easyjanjansen RT @Easy_Branches: Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps - Engadget https://t.co/xD1ILfc7jY #guestpostservice… 14 minutes ago

Easy_Branches

@Easy_Branches Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps - Engadget https://t.co/xD1ILfc7jY… https://t.co/rHyCcxtugt 17 minutes ago

Ashish__Bhalla

Ashish Bhalla Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps https://t.co/du1pWwTRrr https://t.co/zsekUQ0GdV 1 hour ago

samiaji

Samiaji Sarosa Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps https://t.co/hvCLZZIWfH 1 hour ago

Kengillette

Kenneth Gillette Alexa will soon be able to launch Android and iOS apps using voice commands https://t.co/aMU0jP9TWX 1 hour ago

jessgold_

Jessica Gold RT @Paula_Piccard: Alexa will soon be able to launch Android and iOS apps using voice commands https://t.co/uX1GZtNMQS @verge https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

FookNews

Tech & Gaming Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps - Engadget https://t.co/0wSgLGnxrl 1 hour ago

julietmilnerhq

JULIET MILNER Alexa will soon be able to launch and control iOS and Android apps https://t.co/KSFC1wklYy https://t.co/WUBbaUEBB2 2 hours ago