Steroids Cut Death Risk By 75% For COVID-19 With Swelling And Inflammation
Duration: 00:31s
Steroids Cut Death Risk By 75% For COVID-19 With Swelling And Inflammation

Steroids Cut Death Risk By 75% For COVID-19 With Swelling And Inflammation

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with high levels of inflammation in their lungs saw a 75% reduction.

The reduction was in their risk for death after receiving steroid treatment, reports UPI.

These patients also were 75% less likely to require ventilator support to maintain oxygen levels.

Testing patients for levels of inflammation before starting steroid treatment will likely help.

It will identify the best candidates for this approach and make recovery smoother.

