Steroids Cut Death Risk By 75% For COVID-19 With Swelling And Inflammation

Infant mortality has reached a record low in America according to new data. In 2018, a decline of 4% was reported in infant deaths across the country. According to UPI, 2018 saw 21,498 deaths compared to 22,341 deaths reported in 2017. The analysis shows that the mortality rate declined to 5.67 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018. That is down 2% from the 2017 rate of 5.79 deaths per 1,000 live births according to the CDC. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65%



Wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular handwashing could reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, it could reduce the spread by as much as 65%, according to reports at UPI. Researchers from the Netherlands also applaud government-imposed social distancing measures. This includes closure of non-essential businesses and "stay-at-home" orders. These moves could delay the peak of an epidemic by up to seven months. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970 Brush Your Teeth Now: Mouth Bacteria Speeds Growth Of Colon Cancer Tumors



The American Cancer Society says more than 100,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020. Now, new research reveals that a particular bacteria found in the mouth may also help colon cancer spread to other organs in the body. According to UPI, the bacteria, called Fusobacterium nucleatum, is one that causes tooth decay. It also travels through the bloodstream to other organs in the body, leading to infections and allowing cancer cells to migrate or metastasize. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 The Pandemic Is Nudging People To Write Their Living Wills



The COVID-19 pandemic has gotten many Americans to sit down and reflect seriously about their own mortality. As of Monday, nearly 3.8 million Americans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Nearly 141,000 have died from it. According to UPI, a new study says such reflection has led to a five-fold increase in people looking to complete advance healthcare directives online. The findings are based on analysis of traffic on the website OurCareWishes. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970