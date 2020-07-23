Singing River Health System addresses hospitalization on the Coast

On Tuesday, Singing River Health System made an announcement on their Facebook of the hospitalization rate here on the Coast.

- on tuesday, singing river healt- system made an- announcement on their facebook- of the hospitalization- rate here on the coast.

- chief executive officer, lee- bond says they test over 300- people- per day and also mentioned that- the united states has the - highest - per capita testing of any - country in the world.

- as for hospitalizations on the- coast, bond explained - singing river health system has- four in the icu and 8 in- isolation on a med surge unit i- ocean springs.... in pascagoula- there are 12 in the icu and 8 o- the med surge unit..

With a - total - system wide of 32.- he says there's been a lot of - question about the order of - capacity.

- - "certainly it's a concern if we continue- the trend upward along the- coast.

Right now, we are far- away from that 10 percent - capacity with 53 available- rooms, we've got about 39 - percent capacity.

We- never get at full capacity in - the icu.

No hospital does.

Ther- are some- places in jackson, they have on- icu bed available period.

It's - - - - way to put a trip wire in to- where they ask hospitals to try- to stay at that 10 percent- capacity or they'll have- to cancel elective surgeries."

- - - bond says if you've tested- positive for coronavirus, - who should self-quaratine for 1- days and not have any - symptoms for at least 24 hours- in order to return to work.