Indiana's Governor to Issue Statewide Mask Mandate

Masks will be mandatory throughout Indiana as of July 27 under an Executive Order that Governor Eric Holcomb plans to sign on Thursday.

"our order will require masks or face coverings for anyone 8 years or older, while you are in public indoor spaces, or outdoor public spaces when it's not possible to be socially or physically distanced."

A move that's winning praise-- across the area-- and across political aisles.

"this now region, ohio region, requiring facial coverings should help all of us, and it should show you there's no political division in what is the right public health response."

However holcomb going a step further than his counter part --- not wearing a face covering-- will be considered a class b misdemeanor.

While the exact penalty isn't clear tonight --- it could mean hefty fine.

But the question remains -- can it be enforced?

The mask police will not be patrolling hoosier streets.

More than half of all u.s. states now have a mask requirement --- which is facing loud opposition.?i just don like the rabbit hole and i think the government should trust people to make their own decisions?

Medical experts in the hoosier state-- continue to insist that this mask move is critical.

"some studies have suggested that they can reduce the risk of transmission by up to 80 percent."

What remains in question is how this will impact city and county ordinances-- local leaders sharing--they'll wait to see the full text of the mandate-- before moving forward.

