Freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad was born and other events in history | Oneindia News

On July 23, 1904 according to some accounts Charles E.

Menches conceived the idea of filling a pastry cone with two scoops of ice cream and thereby invented the ice cream cone.

On July 23rd 1906 famous Indian revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad was born in Bhawra in Madhya Pradesh.

He was only 15 when he joined the non-cooperation movement headed by Mahatma Gandhi, which eventually led to his arrest.

On the day of his arrest, Chandra Shekhar took on the name ‘Azad’.

Tiger Woods with his victory at the 129th British Open on 23rd July in 2000, he became the youngest golfer (24 years old) to complete a career Grand Slam—that is win all four major tournaments at least once during a career.

Woods has made a career out of doing the impossible in golf.

Sally Ride, the first woman from the United States who went into space, died at the age of sixty-one after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Ride made her first flight into space in 1983 in the Space Shuttle Challenger.