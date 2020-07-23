Beyond Driven movie

Beyond Driven movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: At the Spanish Grand Prix in 1975, Lella Lombardi made history and became the first and only woman to score points in Formula One.

Her death left behind a mysterious personal life but sparked a powerful legacy of female racers to follow.

Beyond Driven is the first documentary to reveal and explore what it was like for Lella Lombardi to be the first woman to reach the pinnacle of racing while interweaving stories from today‘s top female drivers as they race to make it to the formula 1 grid 44 years later.

Directed by: Riyaana Hartley, Vincent Tran Cast: Tatiana Calderon, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria, Giovanna Amati, Hamda Al Qubaisi