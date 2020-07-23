Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyond Driven movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Beyond Driven movie

Beyond Driven movie

Beyond Driven movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: At the Spanish Grand Prix in 1975, Lella Lombardi made history and became the first and only woman to score points in Formula One.

Her death left behind a mysterious personal life but sparked a powerful legacy of female racers to follow.

Beyond Driven is the first documentary to reveal and explore what it was like for Lella Lombardi to be the first woman to reach the pinnacle of racing while interweaving stories from today‘s top female drivers as they race to make it to the formula 1 grid 44 years later.

Directed by: Riyaana Hartley, Vincent Tran Cast: Tatiana Calderon, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria, Giovanna Amati, Hamda Al Qubaisi

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Fatal Affair' to 'The Old Guard'

The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Fatal Affair' to 'The Old Guard' · "The Old Guard" was dethroned this week by another Netflix movie, "Fatal Affair." · Netflix...
Business Insider - Published

The Third 'Spider-Man' Movie Has Been Pushed Back

The next Spider-Man movie has been given a new release date once again! The third installment,...
Just Jared Jr - Published

'The Kissing Booth 2' Ending Explained, Joey King Talks Possible Third Movie! (Spoilers)

The Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 2 was just released and it ends on a major cliffhanger so we’ve...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Enjoy a Movie Binge this Weekend! [Video]

Enjoy a Movie Binge this Weekend!

Happy Friday! Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us for another movie review Friday, and this time it is star-studded! Watch as Ryan Reviews the best new movies available to stream, and an exclusive..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:16Published
Top 10 Fakest Movie Babies [Video]

Top 10 Fakest Movie Babies

These tykes are more abominable than adorable. For this list, we’re looking at the worst looking movie babies created with visual or practical effects.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:57Published
Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, and turns 51. She was born in The Bronx, New York City. Lopez landed her first leading role in the 1997 movie, "Selena."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published