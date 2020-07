Related videos from verified sources 10-day lockdown announced in Bhopal from July 24



While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 10 hours ago Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News



India has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,929 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to 3,20,922, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. India has the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:14 Published on June 14, 2020 No social distancing as Congress leader distributes essentials in Bhopal



Congress leader Digvijaya Singh distributed essential items amid lockdown. However, the large crowd ignored social distancing norms. People jostled with each other to grab hold of ration & other items... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50 Published on May 28, 2020