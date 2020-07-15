Global  
 

1,000 U.S. COVID-19 Deaths In One Day
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:26s - Published
On Wednesday, the United States reported the most COVID-19 in two weeks, reports Frank Vascellaro (1:26).WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 22, 2020

News24.com | SA recording more new Covid-19 cases a day than any other country - but has one of lowest mortality rates

South Africa is one of the top 10 worst affected countries in terms of outright Covid-19 infections...
News24 - Published

Quebec reports 180 new cases of COVID-19, most since June 12

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose to 57,796 from the total of 57,616 announced a day earlier. There are...
CTV News - Published

Coronavirus | Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses million mark

India passed the grim milestone on a day it crossed another equally grim one of more than 25,000...
Hindu - Published


Traveli44720759

Travelingman @KimiW91498701 @CharlesJhallory @Beanstinson @WatchChad No, Cuomo shouldn’t have mandated that the nursing homes ta… https://t.co/bA7FrQKg7g 5 seconds ago

rachelkanat

Rachel Kanat RT @InterforInt: Interfor’s #COVID19 Updates - July 21, 2020 Latest numbers (as of 9am est): Total Reported Cases: 14,883,578 (3,962,380 i… 5 seconds ago

0707Ramy

Dr. Ramesh RT @revathitweets: SHOCKING, IF TRUE! This is ESI Hospital crematorium. According to the locals there, about 50 dead bodies are being crema… 10 seconds ago

kamal_fazal

fazal kamal The prez: [Children] don’t catch it easily. They don’t bring it home easily. And if they do catch it, they get bett… https://t.co/hL4Zh0guz7 12 seconds ago

warfistownsu

Warfist RT @Curious_Normie: Evidence of COVID deaths being exaggerated with Dr. Andrew Kaufman https://t.co/8Ltp6iiGA8 (Full) 15m36s Pause to rea… 12 seconds ago

twentyate

kai RT @anthonyocampo: Filipinos constitute 35% of Asian COVID deaths in California. This is important because when most people hear COVID an… 15 seconds ago

djgad227

Sandman’s Gal @tedcruz @SidneyPowell1 I kind of like the sound of “Pelosi Plague” after she encouraged people to come out to cele… https://t.co/JSlb3XMknY 16 seconds ago

AnonAnon98765

anon RT @fritzinmo: @JHorstman45 @IvankaTrump @SenCoryGardner TWELVE DIE - The make-believe work of @IvankaTrump will never measure up to the wo… 16 seconds ago


COVID-19: 1,547 new cases and 34 new deaths statewide [Video]

COVID-19: 1,547 new cases and 34 new deaths statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths with one new death in Harrison County.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 30 Coronavirus Deaths, Much Fewer New Cases Wednesday [Video]

Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 30 Coronavirus Deaths, Much Fewer New Cases Wednesday

It's the second day in a row the number of new cases were well below 1,000 after there had been more than 1,000 new cases reported for 18 consecutive days.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published
Homeless people are sleeping in abandoned Thai lap dancing bars [Video]

Homeless people are sleeping in abandoned Thai lap dancing bars

Lap dancing bars abandoned in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic have been overrun with squatters. The seedy nightlife venues in the Sin City resort of Pattaya once boasted round-the-clock..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published