Mayor Says Decision On NYC Schools To Come In September CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:18s - Published Mayor Says Decision On NYC Schools To Come In September Parents will have to wait even longer to find out whether New York schools will reopen in the fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mayor De Blasio: Decision About Reopening NYC Schools Won’t Be Made Until September He said there's no way yet to know whether it will be safe for students to return in the fall.

CBS 2 - Published 9 minutes ago







Tweets about this Andrew Siff RT @catrakowski: The mayor says he will wait until September to make a decision about schools reopening. 70% of the 400,000 parents who res… 10 hours ago Cat Rakowski The mayor says he will wait until September to make a decision about schools reopening. 70% of the 400,000 parents… https://t.co/9MvgZpDm4e 16 hours ago America RT @blesamerica: @GregAbbott_TX So the children who unfortunately have a Democrat Mayor will be screwed. YOU ARE A DAMN COWARD Thats why yo… 4 days ago America @GregAbbott_TX So the children who unfortunately have a Democrat Mayor will be screwed. YOU ARE A DAMN COWARD Thats… https://t.co/YvRfsXxfCG 5 days ago Sharon Collins, NBCT So a partial phase 4...totally open schools before restaurants-Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC is on track to enter t… https://t.co/jxakpwY7PC 5 days ago Obed RT @debbietruong: Mayor Bowser says she will delay her decision about reopening D.C. Public Schools in the fall by two weeks, citing troub… 6 days ago oh!-'lighn RT @FenitN: BREAKING: Mayor Bowser says decision on D.C. Public Schools school year will now be delayed to July 31. "This week especially,… 6 days ago Kellye Lynn RT @ABC7News: JUST IN: Mayor Muriel Bowser delays decision on D.C. Public Schools reopening plans until July 31: https://t.co/kgSsMf5rH4 ht… 6 days ago