Mayor Says Decision On NYC Schools To Come In September
Parents will have to wait even longer to find out whether New York schools will reopen in the fall.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Make Final Decision On When Schools Can ReopenGov. Andrew Cuomo served notice Wednesday that he, not the mayor or the president, will decide when and if schools in New York open in September; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
NYC Public Schools Working On Plan To Return To Classrooms This FallHow public schools in New York City will look come September is still a work in progress, but the mayor says one way or another, they plan on being open this fall; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.