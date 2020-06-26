Global  
 

Mayor Says Decision On NYC Schools To Come In September
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Parents will have to wait even longer to find out whether New York schools will reopen in the fall.

Mayor De Blasio: Decision About Reopening NYC Schools Won’t Be Made Until September

He said there's no way yet to know whether it will be safe for students to return in the fall.
