Southwest, American say no mask, no flying
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Southwest, American say no mask, no flying

Two U.S. airlines announced Wednesday passengers without a mask - won't be allowed to fly.

Gloria Tso reports.

