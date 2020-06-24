Global  
 

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations [Video]

LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP SPEAKING AT VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE, MERSEYSIDE POLICE CHIEF CONSTABLE ANDY COOKE ALSO SPEAKING, RECENT FOOTAGE OF ANFIELD

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly [Video]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game with Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Jurgen Klopp: 'Lifting the Premier League trophy will be like Christmas'

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".
BBC News

Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?

 After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
BBC News

Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay away

 Large group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Independent
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy [Video]

Liverpool fans watch fireworks lighting up the night sky outside Anfield as the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark success

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy to seal the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 years

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News

Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League [Video]

West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League. Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park. Players emerged into the other part of the car park to celebrate, before returning into the stadium when fans broke through the barrier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team [Video]

West Bromwich manager Slaven Bilic says he was as proud to be promoted to the Premier League with his current team as he was to manage his national team of Croatia for six years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane completed a rout against the visitors in one of their best performances of the season – in front of an empty Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'

 Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
BBC News

I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard [Video]

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he expects Liverpool to be at their best when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday despite a recent dip in form.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Frank Lampard focused on Chelsea's 'number one goal' of a Champions League place [Video]

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard previews his side's Premier League match away to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final [Video]

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea [Video]

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Klopp reflects on ‘special’ Premier League campaign as Liverpool lifts trophy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Naby Keita in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? Christian Pulisic to return? How Liverpool and Chelsea could line-up at Anfield

Champions Liverpool face Chelsea in their final home match of the Premier League campaign on...
talkSPORT - Published

Families of Liverpool players can attend Premier League trophy presentation, fans give Jurgen Klopp’s men a heroes welcome

The families of the Liverpool players will attend tonight’s Premier League trophy presentation at...
talkSPORT - Published


Premier League Midweek Roundup [Video]

A round-up of this week's action from the Premier League, including Chelsea's trip to Champions Liverpool and Tottenham's game against Leicester.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Klopp: I couldn't be happier [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he couldn't be happier after they lifted the Premier League title.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Premier League Wednesday Round-up [Video]

A round-up of Wednesday’s matches in the Premier League as Champions Liverpool welcomed Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK