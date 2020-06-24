Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

|
Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly
Jurgen Klopp: 'Lifting the Premier League trophy will be like Christmas'Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".
Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay awayLarge group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy
Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark successLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy to seal the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 yearsLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League
Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team
Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title
Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard
Frank Lampard focused on Chelsea's 'number one goal' of a Champions League place
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final
FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea
