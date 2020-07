2021 Kia Sedona Design Preview

After a refresh in 2018, Sedona enters the 2020 model year as a carryover.

The refined minivan maintains the same functional convenience, ample passenger space and cargo room, outstanding style, technology, and amenities to enhance its appeal.

In addition, Sedona continues to offer available power sliding door buttons located on the side door handles, hands-free “Smart Power” lift-gate, “Slide-N-Stow” second-row seating, dual-screen rear seat entertainment, and driver assistance features.