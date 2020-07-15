Global  
 

The new Nissan Ariya Winter driving
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Marking a key milestone in its Nissan NEXT transformation plan, Nissan today unveiled the all-new Ariya.

As the company’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya opens a new chapter for the Nissan brand and embodies the company’s vision: enriching people’s lives.

Representing the pinnacle of Nissan’s technologies and design, the 100% electric Nissan Ariya debuted during a digital event in Yokohama.

The model is a major step in Nissan’s transformation as the company refocuses on key strengths, including electrified vehicles and SUVs.

The Ariya sets the pace for Nissan’s plan to roll out 12 new models in 18 months.

The all-new crossover demonstrates Nissan’s commitment to meeting customer demand for new electrified, autonomous and connected technologies.

Nissan expects sales of EVs and e-POWER electrified models to be more than 1 million units a year by the end of fiscal 2023.

By then, the company also aims to introduce autonomous driving technologies in more than 20 models in 20 markets, and to have sold more than 1.5 million vehicles equipped with these systems.

