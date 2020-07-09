Kia Sorento production line video

During the first half of 2020, Kia Motors has recorded a record sales record for its hybrid and electric vehicles in Europe, despite the slowdown in the European car market.

Sales of Kia's electrified vehicles have grown 17.6% during the first half of 2020, compared to the same period last year: 44,894 units sold (compared to 38,173 units in the first half of 2019).

This includes Kia's growing Mild Hybrid (MHEV), Parallel Hybrid (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) and Battery Electric (EV) range.

As a result, electrified models now account for one in four Kia sales in Europe (25.2%).

According to new data released today by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) *, Kia's total sales in Europe so far this year have decreased by 33.5% to 178,392 units (from a record 268,305 units in the first half of 2019).

However, the strong sales of the brand's electrified vehicles have cushioned the blow and have contributed to Kia's drop in sales being less than that registered in the European market, by 39.5%.

Therefore, in the first half of 2020, Kia's market share in the European Union, the European Free Trade Association and the United Kingdom has increased from 3.2% to 3.5%, which is a new record historical for the brand.