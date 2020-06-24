Global  
 

Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary release

Paris Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences".


Paris Hilton confirms new designs for clothing line [Video]

Paris Hilton confirms new designs for clothing line

Paris Hilton is working on "new designs" for her clothing line, which she says will include jewelry, shoes, handbags, and sunglasses.

'You're my dream come true': Paris Hilton gushes over boyfriend Carter Reum [Video]

'You're my dream come true': Paris Hilton gushes over boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton says her boyfriend Carter Reum is a "dream come true", as she posted a glowing tribute to him following a date at a vineyard.

Paris Hilton Says Documentary Will Feature Something 'Traumatic' From Childhood That Still Gives Her Nightmares (Video)

Paris Hilton is opening up. The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who is preparing to release a documentary...
Paris Hilton's childhood trauma [Video]

Paris Hilton's childhood trauma

Paris Hilton still has "nightmares" about a childhood trauma she experienced.

Paris Hilton is watching The Simple Life in lockdown [Video]

Paris Hilton is watching The Simple Life in lockdown

Paris Hilton has been watching 'The Simple Life' with her boyfriend Carter Reum during lockdown, which she says is "very fun and entertaining" because Carter isn't a "reality show type of person".

