|
|
|
Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary release
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary release
Paris Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences".
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Paris Hilton is opening up. The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who is preparing to release a documentary...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Paris Hilton's childhood trauma
Paris Hilton still has "nightmares" about a childhood trauma she experienced.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:57Published
|
|
Paris Hilton is watching The Simple Life in lockdown
Paris Hilton has been watching 'The Simple Life' with her boyfriend Carter Reum during lockdown, which she says is "very fun and entertaining" because Carter isn't a "reality show type of person".
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40Published
|