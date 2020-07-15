COVID-19: With 45,720 new cases and 29,556 recoveries, India reports biggest single-day rise
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 12 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861deaths, informed the Health Ministry on July 23.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 22 is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday.Maharashtra being the worst-affected states in the country reported 1,37,282 active cases on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project extended his sympathies to all affected families of Northeastern India who are facing double challenge of COVID-19 and floods. PM Modi said, "Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge, COVID-19 and floods. Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time." He further said, "The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in Manipur. The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back."
With continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, active infections in the country crossed 4 lakh mark on July 21. Country reported 37,148 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, death count crossed 28,000 mark after 587 new deaths in last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 cases stand at 11,55,191. Indian Council of Medical Research reported 1,43,81,303 samples tested up to July 20.
Union Health Ministry in Delhi briefed the media over COVID-19 situation on July 21. While speaking in the press conference, OSD of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said, "19 States and Union Territories are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Aggressive testing is necessary to bring down COVID19 positivity rate; the aim is to maintain this level of testing so as to bring down positivity rate below 5%." "30 States/Union Territories have positivity rate lower than India's average," he added.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 5 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 2,507 out of which 141 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 74 deaths and 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,765 and 2,700 deaths. 1227 COVID-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,26,323 including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,27,031 including 1,82,217 recovered and 1,32,236 active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 2,502 out of which 151 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 75 deaths and 4,965 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,344 and 2,626 deaths. 1349 COVID-19 positive cases, 1200 recovered/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,25,096 including 1,06,118 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3690 deaths. 5651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been done so far.
With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01. Meanwhile, Delhi's AIIMS will soon start phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine on healthy people aged 18-55 years who have no co-morbidity. 4,985 new COVID-19 positive cases and 70 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases rise to 1,75,678 including 51,348 active cases and 2,551 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 4074 new COVID-19 positive cases and 54 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh.
While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on July 21, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa announced that lockdown will not be extended in the state "as economy is also important". He said, "There will be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy." "Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones," Karnataka CM added. "People who came from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology," BS Yediyurappa further stated. There are over 42222 active cases in Karnataka.