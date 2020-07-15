COVID-19: With 45,720 new cases and 29,556 recoveries, India reports biggest single-day rise

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 12 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861deaths, informed the Health Ministry on July 23.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 22 is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday.Maharashtra being the worst-affected states in the country reported 1,37,282 active cases on Thursday.

Where Tamil Nadu reported 51,765 active cases, Andhra Pradesh reported 31,763 active cases.

Delhi on other hand reported 14,954 active cases on July 23.