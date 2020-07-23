Global  
 

Tourism potential of Northeast is unexplored: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project on July 23 addressed the Northeast India.

In his address he highlighted how Tourism potential of Northeast including Manipur is still unexplored.

He said, "Northeast India is a great symbol of India's natural, cultural diversity and cultural strength.

In such a situation, tourism gets a lot of strength when modern infrastructure is built.

Tourism potential of Northeast including Manipur is still unexplored.

Prosperity and progress are directly linked to connectivity.

Connectivity in the Northeast is important, not for only east of living, but also for achieving the goal for a safe and self-reliant India."

